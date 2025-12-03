Paddy procurement resumes in Odisha's Bargarh as farmers call off stir

BARGARH: The ongoing dharna by members of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS) at Kalapani mandi in Bargarh was withdrawn on Tuesday after senior district officials held a detailed discussion with farmer leaders and offered a written assurance on key demands related to paddy procurement.

Bargarh sub-collector Prasanna Pandey and district sub-registrar Jugal Das reached the protest site and engaged in a two-hour discussion with the agitating farmers following which the protest was called off.

Advisor of SKS Ramesh Mahapatra said the administration has agreed to address major demands of farmers. The officials assured that from Tuesday, all registered farmers will have their paddy procured through the P-Pass system without delay. A list of farmers excluded from the kharif 2025-26 procurement registration has already been prepared and forwarded for approval. Their tokens will be generated as soon as clearance is received.

This year, paddy procurement will be carried out through 58 PACS across 230 paddy procurement centres (PPCs). The administration agreed to convey complaints regarding the reduced support price of `69 per quintal for additional paddy to the state government through the district collector, he said.