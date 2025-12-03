Tension erupts in Odisha's Jajpur after college student killed in road accident

JAJPUR: Tension flared up in Jenapur area after a college student was mowed down by a speeding truck on Chandikhole-Duburi express highway near Kurikana chowk here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Sanjib Kumar Nayak, a native of Rampei village. He was a Plus Two second year student of Jagannath Jew Mahavidyalaya at Chadeidhara.

Police sources said Nayak along with another student was heading towards the college on a scooter in the morning. Near Kurikana chowk, a hyva truck carrying black stones from Rampai hill reportedly hit the two-wheeler from behind. Due to the impact, both the students were thrown off the scooter on to the road. While Nayak was crushed to death by another speeding truck, his friend sustained serious injuries.

As the news of the incident spread, irate locals blocked the road at the mishap site demanding compensation for the bereaved family. A mob also set afire four trucks stranded on the express highway due to the road blockade.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The flames engulfing the trucks were put out while police managed to pacify the agitators.