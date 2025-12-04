CM’s Air Health Service: 6 specialists in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI : In a major fillip to healthcare service delivery in the district, a six-member team of super-specialist doctors arrived in Malkangiri town on Wednesday as part of the Chief Minister’s Air Health Service.

The specialists reached in a special aircraft and will treat patients at the district headquarters hospital till December 6.

According to additional district medical officer Dr Brajabandhu Das, the team comprises neurology, nephrology, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology and anaesthesiology experts. With the team in place, patients can access advanced consultation and treatment without travelling to Visakhapatnam or Bhubaneswar.

The specialists include Dr Pallavi Das (neurology), Dr Ruchika Mallik (nephrology), Dr Biswavikash Mishra (cardiology), Dr Shubham Behera (gastroenterology), Dr Sushank Shekhar Prasad Mohapatra (urology) and Dr Kamalakanta Barik (anaesthesiology).

Patients from remote and inaccessible pockets of the district who often struggle to reach tertiary hospitals can now avail specialist services.

Officials said the Air Health Service has become a vital link for bringing high-end medical care to underserved regions.