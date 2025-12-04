Odisha Assembly passes bill allowing 10-hour workdays and women to work night shifts

BHUBANESWAR : The Assembly on Wednesday gave its assent to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Bill, 2025, amending the original Act of 1956, for extending the maximum daily work hours in all categories of commercial establishments from existing nine to 10, and allowing women to work night shifts.

The Bill introduced on Tuesday by Labour and Employment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia aims to maximise productivity, create more employment opportunities especially for women workforce, enhance economic activities and promote ease of doing business in the state.

Initiating discussion on the Bill, the minister said the maximum daily work time will now be 10 hours subject to an upper-limit of 48 hours per week. The amended provisions will be applicable to shops and commercial establishments which have employed 20 or more people.

He said the working hours per day, length of uninterrupted period of work before mandatory interval for rest and maximum permissible overtime are proposed to be increased in line with the best practices in the present times and suggestions made by NITI Aayog and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He said the period of work of an employee will not exceed six hours without at least half-an-hour break. “Every establishment may remain open 24x7 subject to the condition that the employees shall be given overtime wages and one weekly off day. There will be no wage deduction for weekly off and this will also be applicable for people employed on daily wage basis,” he said.