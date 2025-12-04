Odisha police detain 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including three children, in separate raids

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals including three children after conducting separate raids in Dariapur village under Tarikunda panchayat and Paradip area of the district on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, a police team led by additional SP Satyabrat Dash and Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane raided Dariapur and found 20 suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing in the village. On seeing the cops, 10 of them reportedly fled. However, nine persons including five women and three children, who reportedly study in the local madarasa, were apprehended.

Police later shifted them to Bagalpur detention centre under Biridi block, where verification of their identity documents, Aadhaar cards and land records was conducted. Sources said the detained persons claimed to be residents of Kalabedi village under Erasama tehsil.

Similarly, four suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained after a raid in Paradip area. Document verification of these individuals is also underway.

Earlier on November 16, police had detained 37 people on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals after raiding Behrampur village under Tarikunda panchayat. After verification, 20 of them were reportedly found to be illegal immigrants as they possessed fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards and had no valid land documents. They were subsequently shifted to the Athagarh shelter home in Cuttack district for deportation.

Police said the administration has prepared a detailed report in this connection and submitted it to the Ministry of Home Affairs. After receiving clearance, these individuals will be handed over to the BSF for deportation.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said identification of suspected Bangladeshi nationals is underway. Genuine persons are being released after verification, while the legal process for those shifted to Athagarh shelter home is yet to be finalised.