Sambalpur police bust mule account racket, arrest three youths aiding nationwide cybercrime

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Tuesday busted a racket operating through mule bank accounts and arrested three youths for their alleged involvement in facilitating nationwide cybercrime networks.

The accused are Chaturbhuja Deep (21) of Kulubhata in Balangir district, Rahul Bakul (20) of Tamlapada and Prithibi Deep (19) of Dhuturapada, both in Sambalpur town.

Police said a letter was received from the CID of Odisha Crime Branch, alerting about several mule bank accounts linked to cybercrimes were active in Sambalpur town. Acting on the tip-off, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo formed a special team which conducted raids and apprehended the accused trio.

During the raids, police seized three mobile phones, one laptop, and several documents including passbooks, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and ATM cards. The seized devices contained fraudulent chat records, social media communications, suspicious transactions, and access to digital wallets, establishing the trio’s involvement in the illegal network.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were opening multiple bank accounts using forged documents and impersonation, before selling access and credentials of these accounts to cybercriminals across India. The mule accounts were allegedly used for layering and laundering money obtained through cyber fraud, Bhamoo said.

The three accused were produced in court on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other associates linked to the racket, the SP added.