Wild boars raid paddy fields in Gajapati, farmers forced to guard crops round the clock

BERHAMPUR: Wild boars are reportedly raiding paddy crop fields in Gosani block of Gajapati district, giving sleepless nights to farmers of many villages in the region.

The worst-hit by the wild boar menace are Jangalpadu, Bada Gosani, Gurandi and surrounding panchayats. With groups of boars causing extensive damage to ripened paddy crops, farmers are being forced to guard their fields round the clock.

Villagers said the problem has persisted for nearly six years in several areas of Gosani block including Uttarchheli, Badanilapur, Gurandi, Englishpentha, Golaga, Mahadeipur and Jangalpadu. Bhimasen Karji of Mahadeipur said several boars, often moving in groups, descend from the nearby Durgam hills and ravage standing crops. The situation has become a major concern for villagers.

This year, while low-lying fields were damaged by rainwater, farmers had hoped for a decent harvest on the remaining patches. But the renewed wild boar attacks have shattered that hope, he added.

Villagers further said usually, wild boars attack lone individuals, but avoid groups. However, with most people busy in their fields during the harvest season, the lack of collective vigilance has increased the risk. When hundreds of boars enter the fields, it poses a serious danger, especially at night, they said.

To protect their crops, farmers are reportedly lighting torches and using bows and arrows to scare the animals away. Many are also relying on recording of tiger roars to keep the boars at bay.

While the farmers demanded immediate intervention of the district administration in the matter, local forest staff said patrolling will be intensified in the affected areas. A team comprising five forest guard has been asked to patrol in the foothill of Durgam mountain and chase the boars away.