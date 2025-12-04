Woman found dead in Angul’s Nalco quarters; Cops yet to crack case

ANGUL: Two days after a 35-year-old woman was reportedly looted and murdered in the Nalco quarters here, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

Police said postmortem report of the deceased, Madhusmita Pradhan, is being awaited to proceed with the investigation.

On Monday, Madhusmita’s husband Kartik Pradhan (40), an employee of Nalco, returned to his quarters and found the main door locked from inside. Despite repeatedly ringing the bell, he received no response from his wife. He later entered the house through the back door, which was open, and found Madhusmita lying unconscious on the floor. Kartik also noticed that her earrings and a gold locket were missing, while her mangalsutra was broken. He rushed his wife to the Nalco hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Later, Kartik lodged a complaint in Nalco police station alleging that his wife was murdered. Acting on the complaint, Angul SP Rahul Jain, additional SP Rajib Panda and other police officials reached the spot for investigation.

Nalco IIC Shyamlal Oram said minor scratch marks were found on the woman’s neck, and some gold ornaments were missing. “Police are yet to confirm of this is a case of theft and murder. We have registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by her husband. Further action will be taken after the postmortem report arrives,” he added.