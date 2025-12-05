30-year-old man mistaken for thief, tied to tree in cuttack

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old man, mistaken for a thief, was allegedly tied to a tree for several hours by some residents of Khaksa village in Cuttack’s Gurudijhatia area on Thursday.

As per sources, the man identified as Rabi Gagaria, had been staying at his father-in-law’s place at Danga Padia within Gurudijhatia police station for the last one year. However, he had an argument with his wife on Wednesday night, following which he left for his niece’s place in Khaksa village, around one km away from Danga Padia.

He reached her place at around 3 am in the morning and was knocking the door when some villagers saw him and assumed he was trying to break into the house. They then caught hold of him and tied him to a tree. Though Rabi tried to explain that he wasn’t a thief, the villagers were not convinced.

On getting information, his wife and father-in-law reached the spot in the morning and verified Rabi’s, following which he was released. However, police said no complaint has been filed by Rabi or his wife in this connection.