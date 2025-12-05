70 cottages dismantled as axe falls on illegal eco-retreat project in Koraput

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration on Thursday demolished an eco-retreat project which had illegally come up at Talamali, a popular tourist spot, in Semiliguda block.

Revenue officials along with police dismantled around 70 cottages erected over 30 acre of government land in Talamali without permission. Talamali is located a few kilometres from Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha. Official sources said around a month ago, a group of businessmen from Semiliguda had set up the cottages under the banner ‘Go Koraput Eco Retreat’ on Talamali hill, blocking access of regular visitors to the tourist destination. The operators of the eco-retreat reportedly violated all norms by digging, dumping waste, using heavy construction materials, and building toilets, adversely affecting the surrounding forest and environment.

The administration received multiple complaints from locals and public representatives regarding the illegal activities. Taking cognisance, the district administration directed Koraput sub-collector Premlal Hial to conduct an inquiry and initiate action.

Subsequently, the eco-retreat operators were issued a 24-hour notice to produce valid permissions. After they failed to comply, teams from Koraput, Narayanpatana, and Pottangi revenue offices along with police carried out the eviction drive.

“The ‘Go Koraput’ eco retreat was operating illegally on government land spread across about 30 acre. After issuing a 24-hour notice, we proceeded with eviction as per rules. The eviction process will be completed by Friday,” Hial said.