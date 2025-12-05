College student killed in Bhandaripokhari road accident; locals block NH-16 in protest

BHADRAK : Tension gripped Bhandaripokhari area here on Thursday after a college student was killed in a road mishap near Talapada village, prompting irate locals to block National Highway-16 for several hours.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Shradhanjali Panda, a resident of Talapada and Plus II student of Bhandaripokhari college.

Sources said Panda was on way to the college on her bicycle when she was allegedly hit by a sand-laden tractor from behind. Due to the impact, she was thrown off the bike and mowed down by the vehicle. Passersby rushed her to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead

As the news of Panda’s death spread, villagers of Talapada and students of Bhandaripokhari college gathered at the mishap site and staged a blockade on the busy NH-16, demanding immediate arrest of the tractor driver and measures to curb reckless driving in the area. The protest led to heavy traffic congestion, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway for around five hours.

On being informed, police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators following which the blockade was lifted. Bhandaripokhari IIC Rajalakshmi Behera said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Later in the day, Bhadrak collector Dilip Routrai provided `30,000 compensation to the deceased student’s father from the district Red Cross fund.