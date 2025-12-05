Elderly woman suffers severe burns at home in Galaganda, son taken into custody

BHADRAK : An elderly woman sustained severe burn injuries under mysterious circumstances at her home in Galaganda village under Bilana panchayat under Tihidi police limits here on Thursday.

The victim, 65-year-old Jyotsnarani Nayak, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack and her condition is stated to be critical. Police have detained the woman’s son Debashish Nayak (45), a liquor addict, suspecting his role in the incident.

Sources said at around 8 am, neighbours heard Jyotsnarani screaming and reached her house only to find her in a severely-burnt condition. The woman was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB MCH as her condition worsened.

Some locals claimed Debashish reportedly demanded money from his mother to purchase liquor. When she refused, he flew into rage and allegedly assaulted her. When the elderly woman collapsed on the floor, the accused reportedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. However, other villagers said Jyotsnarani was preparing food in the kitchen when her clothes accidentally caught fire, leading to the incident. Tihidi IIC Satyabrata Graharaj said on being informed, a police team reached Galaganda village for investigation. The victim’s son was taken into custody for questioning.

“So far, police have received no complaint in connection with the incident. After making a station diary entry, we have launched an investigation. The woman’s son has been detained and is being interrogated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident,” the IIC added.