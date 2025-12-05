Ex-Paradip councillor, associate arrested for trying to set police vehicle afire

PARADIP: Two persons including a former councillor of Paradip municipality were arrested on charges of trying to kill their friend and setting a police vehicle on fire in Neherubangala area on Wednesday night.

The accused are former councillor Naresh Sahoo (40) of Neherubangala and his associate Abhimanyu Padihari (40).

Sources said one Subhendu Panda (41) of Tarenigada was returning to Paradip town on his bike when police stopped him during a routine drink-and-drive check. A breathalyser test was conducted which confirmed that Panda was riding under the influence of alcohol.

On receiving information, Sahoo and Padihari (40) reached the spot and requested the police to release Panda, claiming he was their friend. The police personnel present at the spot assured them that their friend would be released after issuance of a notice under section 35 of BNSS.

However, the accused duo became agitated and reportedly threatened the cops. Subsequently, they brought a jar of petrol and allegedly attempted to set the police vehicle and Panda on fire.

Police managed to overpower the duo and arrested them. The petrol jar was also seized from their possession. Paradip Marine IIC Babita Dehury said police suo motu registered an FIR against the two accused. Both of them were arrested and produced in court.