Odisha CB seeks disciplinary action against ex-Koraput IIC over alleged custodial death case

BHUBANESWAR : The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has submitted a report to DGP YB Khurania seeking disciplinary action against former IIC of Koraput Town police station Kshireswar Sahu for negligence in investigating an alleged custodial death case. Sahu is presently posted as a DSP in Kalahandi district.

The case was initially registered by Jeypore town police station on January 30, 2017, and later taken over by the CB which registered a fresh case on November 12, 2021.

In the report, CB DG Vinaytosh Mishra said Sahu had conducted the inquest of the deceased, identified as Akash Mahuria. Jeypore Town police station had registered a case stating Mahuria had died in a road accident. However, his mother had alleged that he was tortured and murdered in police custody. The deceased’s postmortem report too reflected multiple injuries, inconsistent with those sustained in a road accident.

“Sahu failed to verify these materials or alter the course of his investigation. His action in closing the case by mentioning it as a simple accident, without examining the possibility of custodial violence, demonstrates serious dereliction of duty, suppression of material facts and an investigation that was erroneous, casual and perfunctory,” Mishra contended.