Sambalpur: 15-year-old girl's body found in drain; family alleges property dispute, police investigate accident

SAMBALPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside drainage channel along with her two-wheeler in Shanti Nagar area under Ainthapali police limits here in the wee hours of Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sai Sradhha Mishra, a Class IX student of the local school. While police believe it to be a case of accident, the minor’s kin alleged that she was murdered.
Sources said early in the morning, some locals spotted the girl and her scooter inside the drain along the road. She was rushed to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was sent to VIMSAR, Burla for postmortem.
On being informed, Ainthapali police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. As part of investigation, the scooter’s position, height of the drain, skid marks and other physical evidence were noted.
Sambalpur SDPO Tophan Bag said initial investigation hints at road mishap as the cause of the girl’s death. It is suspected that she was returning home on the two-wheeler on Wednesday night when the mishap took place. “Our first assessment suggests she may have lost control and fallen into the drain.”
However, the girl’s maternal uncle Asit Nanda accused her paternal grandparents and other family members of murdering her over property. He said Sai’s father died in a road accident many years ago. The girl also lost her mother to suicide a few years back. “After my brother-in-law’s death, his family members killed my sister for the sake of property. It seems, they are involved in the death of my niece. We request the police to conduct a thorough investigation and find the actual cause of Sai’s death,” Nanda added.
SDPO Bag said police have registered a case of accident as there are no signs of any foul play. “However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. We are looking into all possible angles. Police are tracing the girl’s movements hours before her death and speaking with possible witnesses, local shop owners and residents,” he added.