Sambalpur: 15-year-old girl's body found in drain; family alleges property dispute, police investigate accident

SAMBALPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside drainage channel along with her two-wheeler in Shanti Nagar area under Ainthapali police limits here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sai Sradhha Mishra, a Class IX student of the local school. While police believe it to be a case of accident, the minor’s kin alleged that she was murdered.

Sources said early in the morning, some locals spotted the girl and her scooter inside the drain along the road. She was rushed to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was sent to VIMSAR, Burla for postmortem.

On being informed, Ainthapali police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. As part of investigation, the scooter’s position, height of the drain, skid marks and other physical evidence were noted.

Sambalpur SDPO Tophan Bag said initial investigation hints at road mishap as the cause of the girl’s death. It is suspected that she was returning home on the two-wheeler on Wednesday night when the mishap took place. “Our first assessment suggests she may have lost control and fallen into the drain.”