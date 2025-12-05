The era of political cover for criminals is over, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday told the Opposition that the era of political protection for criminals was over as his government has given a free hand to the police to come down heavily on the offenders.

In his reply to the supplementary demand discussion of Home and General Administration departments, the chief minister took a dig at the previous BJD government for giving ‘licence’ for political protection of criminals. “The licence period is over after the BJP came to power and there is no chance of its renewal. All offenders should mend their ways, otherwise I have directed the police to take necessary action to reform them. I assure the people of the state that the government is fully prepared to deal with law and order risks,” the CM said.

Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio, further said that despite challenging circumstances and political criticism, every department of the police is performing its duties in a free and fair manner. “If I were to highlight one achievement of the state police in the last 18 months, it is that they have taken strict action against offenders according to the law, without succumbing to political pressure or providing protection to any criminal,” he said.