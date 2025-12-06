ANM exam postponed after ‘paper leak' in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Nurses and Midwives Examination Board (ONMED) on Friday postponed the fifth paper exam of auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) course amidst allegations of question paper leak.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training postponed the examination hours after the issue was raised by Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka in the Assembly during the zero hour.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the annual examination for the ANM course (2nd Year ANM Paper-V- Midwifery), which was scheduled to be held on December 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm is hereby postponed until further order. It is for kind notice of all students,” the official notification read.

Ekka drew the attention of the House to the alleged paper leak during discussion on the unemployment issue. The member alleged that question paper was leaked three hours before the examination. He alleged that reports of the question paper leak had come from Malkangiri and Balangir districts, where a large number of students were set to appear the test. He demanded a high-level inquiry on the issue as question paper leaks in different examinations had become regular affair.