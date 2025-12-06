Dr K Laxmi Bai celebrates 100th birthday, President Murmu lauds her philantrophy

BERHAMPUR: Renowned gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai celebrated her 100th birthday at her house in Berhampur’s Bhava Nagar on Friday.

Earlier, Dr Bai received national attention and widespread appreciation after her decision to donate her life savings of Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her donation is aimed at supporting the establishment of a gynaecological oncology programme at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to promote women’s health.

On the occasion of her centenary, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her wishes and lauded Dr Bai’s remarkable contribution to society. Murmu praised Dr Bai’s over four decades of service dedicated to women’s welfare and education, calling her an inspiration and a shining example of compassion and social commitment.

Dr Bai was in the first MBBS batch of SCB Medical College at Cuttack, in 1945, completing the degree in 1950. She further honed her expertise by earning both DGO and MD in obstetrics and gynaecology from Madras Medical College in 1958. She then served at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur until her retirement in 1986.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Bai, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, “Her extraordinary gesture is not only a blessing but a powerful acknowledgment of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s continual efforts in high-quality patient care, medical education, and advanced research.”

The donated amount will form a corpus fund, with its interest dedicated to research on gynaecological cancers, community oncology services for the poor, and preventive oncology initiatives. A supervisory expert committee has been formed to ensure proper and transparent utilisation of the fund.

A delegation from AIIMS Bhubaneswar led by medical superintendent and officiating executive director Dr Dillip Parida, along with senior faculty members, visited Dr Bai at her residence and felicitated her.