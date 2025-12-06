HSC exams to held from from February 19 to March 2: BSE

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) on Friday announced the detailed timetable for annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations-2026, scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 19 to March 2.

According to the schedule released by BSE, both the regular and ex-regular exams for HSC will be held in a single morning sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am with one question paper. However, an extra 15 minute will be provided to examinees in mathematic subject which will end at 11.45 am.

As per the timetable, examinations for first language subjects of Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be conducted on February 19. Similarly, examination for second language subjects of English, Hindi and environment and population education will be held on February 21. The tests for third language subjects of Hindi, Odia, Sanskrit and Parsi will be held on February 23.

Examinations for general science paper will be conducted on February 25 and social science on February 27. Students will appear the mathematics paper on March 2.

Except Third Language Visual Art (TLV) and vocational trade, examinations will be conducted for 100 marks in each subject comprising 50 marks subjective and 50 marks objective (multiple choice) questions. Students will have to answer the multiple choice questions on OMR sheets. For subjective questions, the answer sheet will be attached with the question papers.