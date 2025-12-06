IndiGo crisis rocks BPIA, 24 flights cancelled, more than 40 delayed

BHUBANESWAR: With IndiGo’s nationwide crisis entering the fourth day on Friday, flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar were severely affected, with mass cancellations and delays.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said 24 flights were cancelled on Friday and over 40 were delayed. Some of the flights whose departure was cancelled from BPIA included Hyderabad, Patna and Mumbai. An international flight to Indonesia was also cancelled.

IndiGo operates about 34 arrivals and as many departures from BPIA on an average everyday. The crisis has resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded in the capital city, leaving them with no immediate alternatives.

The disruption has also led to unusual situations like a wedding reception being held at Huballi in Karnataka with the newlywed couple joining the event via online video call from Bhubaneswar as their flight was cancelled and they could not find any other way to reach there.

While the groom hails from Bhubaneswar, the bride is a native of Hubballi.