Alert sirens set up at Kalinga Ghat to curb accidents

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Amid the surge in road accidents along ghat stretches during winter, the State Transport Authority (STA) has started installing warning sirens at Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district on a pilot basis.

Implemented in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar, the system will alert drivers about approaching vehicles from the narrow and accident-prone road stretches. Equipped with sensors, the sirens activate automatically when vehicles approach, prompting drivers to reduce speed and navigate the bends more cautiously.

STA officials said technology-driven interventions are essential to address the challenges posed by difficult terrains. “IIT-Bhubaneswar was tasked with designing a mechanism suitable for ghat roads. The installation of the sensor-based siren system at Kalinga Ghat will likely help in reducing mishaps. It will be adopted permanently on other stretches if found effective,” they said.

The STA has also planned to use similar technological solutions across other black spots in the state. It will partner with reputed national institutions to develop systems that can offer timely alerts to drivers and reduce the risk of head-on collisions, officials added.

Meanwhile, in order to curb mishaps, the Commerce and Transport department has been conducting a four-month road safety campaign combining awareness drives with strict enforcement. Tea is also being distributed at night to help drivers stay alert on long routes.