Borrowers can’t be charged for loan mobility: Odisha HC

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has held that a bank cannot convert a borrower’s right to mobility into a chargeable commodity and struck down the imposition of foreclosure charges on an MSME unit whose loan had already been taken over by another lender.

The judgment by the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi came in response to a petition filed by a private poultry unit in Berhampur. The petitioner firm Maa Tarini Poultry Pvt Ltd had initially availed a term loan of Rs 1.80 crore from the main branch of Indian Bank in Berhampur. Later, opting to shift its credit facilities, the unit approached HDFC bank in the city for takeover of its loan accounts. After clearing all outstanding instalments, the private bank formally took over the petitioner’s loan on May 26, 2024, and the borrower discharged the entire dues in full.

However, despite the complete repayment, the nationalised bank raised a four per cent foreclosure charge, treating the transfer as premature loan closure. The bank also refused repeated requests to return the petitioner’s original title deeds, property documents and collateral securities.