Girl found dead in drain in Odisha: Maternal family alleges murder, files fresh FIR

SAMBALPUR: The death of a 15-year-old girl, whose body and scooter were recovered from Shanti Nagar under Ainthapali police limits earlier this week, has taken a turn after her maternal grandmother lodged a fresh FIR alleging murder over property dispute.

The victim, Sai Sraddha Mishra, a Class IX student, was found in the drain by locals in the wee hours of Thursday and was rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Based on the initial inquiry, police registered the case as an accident, suspecting she lost control of her two-wheeler while returning home at night. The body was sent for postmortem.

However, on Friday, the girl’s maternal grandmother Kamala Nanda filed a fresh complaint at Angul police station alleging that the accident was staged. She named Sai’s paternal aunt Snigdha Mishra, grandfather Ashok Mishra and grandmother Surekha Mishra, accusing them of conspiring to kill her to gain control over family property.

The family stated they chose to file the FIR in Angul, where Sai’s maternal grandparents live, as they feared for their safety if they approached authorities in Sambalpur.