India to have its own space station by 2035: ISRO chairman

BHUBANESWAR: India is working to achieve its first human space mission by 2027 and build its own space station by 2035, said ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Saturday.

Addressing the 13th convocation ceremony of Centurion University here, Narayanan said under the able guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is positioning itself at number one in many fields in space operations.

“Currently 57 satellites are in the orbit serving the people of this country. We are going to increase this number to around 150 in another two to three years. We are also working on Chandrayaan-IV programme and Venus orbiter mission. We are also working on the Gaganyaan programme to send our own people to space by 2027 and build our own space station by 2035. The first module out of the five will be placed in the year 2028,” Narayanan said.

DRDO Director General (ECS) BK Das elaborated on the defence capabilities of India which had an astounding impact during Operation Sindoor.

Governor and visitor of the University Hari Babu Kambhampati chaired the convocation and urged graduates to embrace innovation and leverage technology for the greater good.

Vice-chancellor Supriya Pattanayak also spoke. A total 3,059 degrees, 21 gold medals and 39 PhDs were conferred.