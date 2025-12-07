Man hacked by neighbour for hitting his pet mongoose in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old man was on Saturday allegedly hacked to death with a sword by his neighbour for having hit the latter’s pet mongoose, at Patharapalli village within Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district.

Police identified the deceased as Krushna Chandra Mohanty. The accused, Narayan Das, is reportedly absconding. As per sources, Krushna raised some chicks at his house. However, Narayan’s mongoose often entered his residence and ate them up, owing to which Krushna had requested the former not to release the animal.

On Friday, the mongoose had again entered Krushna’s house, following which he chased it away and took the matter to Narayan. However, when the mongoose attempted to enter Krushna’s house again on the day, he got peeved and beat the animal.

When Narayan found out about it, he barged into Krushna’s house, who was then watching TV, and attacked him repeatedly with a sword until he fell down unconscious. Soon after, he fled the spot.

Hearing Krushna’s screams, his family members who were in the adjacent room, reached the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. They then took him to Kabisuryanagar CHC, but doctors declared him brought dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the body for postmortem. “A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said police.