Naveen slams Odisha goverment over ANM exam paper leak

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday slammed the state government for consecutive cancellations of recruitment examinations, the latest being the second-year annual test of auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) due to alleged question paper leak.

The Odisha Nurses and Midwives Examination Board cancelled the examination following leak of question paper-V, hours before the scheduled test on Friday.

“The cancellation of the ANM examination has shattered the dreams of large number of students aspiring for jobs. The BJP government has once again pushed the future of thousands of hopefuls into darkness and uncertainty,” Naveen said in an X post.

The issue rocked the Assembly with BJD and Congress members coming down heavily on the government for the lapses. Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling in his response said the department has lodged an FIR with the Capital police station in Bhubaneswar over the question paper leak and police have started an investigation into the incident.

In October, the state government deferred the written test for the Combined Police Service Examination 2024 following detection of massive irregularities and alleged involvement of cash bribe.

The Special Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET)-2025 was cancelled just hours before exams on July 20 over alleged paper leak. Similarly, on July 30, the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) cancelled its combined recruitment examination for revenue inspectors, assistant revenue inspectors, amins and ICDS supervisors.