Nutritional supplement programme launched across 25 Anganwadi centres in Kashipur and Bhawanipatna

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has launched Shishu Sanjeevani, a fortified nutritional supplement programme across 25 Anganwadi centres in Kashipur and Bhawanipatna, benefitting more than 600 children between three to six years of age.

Developed by National Dairy Development Board, Shishu Sanjeevani is enriched with essential micronutrients aligned with the ICMR-NIN guidelines. Vedanta officials said the initiative aims to strengthen the nutritional foundation of children during their formative years, reduce malnutrition and support holistic growth.

They said the programme complements Vedanta’s flagship Nand Ghar initiative, launched in 2015 under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Child Development. In Odisha alone, 531 Nand Ghars provide preschool education, nutritious meals and take-home rations, basic healthcare through ANMs and skill-building programmes for women.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening early childhood nutrition and supporting holistic community development,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.