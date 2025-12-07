Odisha Cabinet approves schemes for silk, handloom sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday approved six proposals including Mukhyamantri Bayan Shilpa Bikas Yojana (MBSBY) and Mukhyamantri Resham Bikas Yojana (MRBY).
Announcing the cabinet decisions in the Assembly on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said under MBSBY, the government will allocate Rs 490 crore over five years for attracting investments, empowering local industries and expanding employment opportunities in the textile and handloom sector. Aligned with the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textile Policy 2022 and the Industrial Policy Resolution 2015, it will provide incentives to new textile manufacturing units, aiming to position Odisha as an emerging hub for the weaving industry, he said.
Under the silk development scheme, the government has made a provision of Rs 274 crore, which will be spent over the next five years for strengthening the state’s sericulture industry through improved infrastructure and skill-building initiatives.
The government will support ethical silk production by focusing on silkworm seed preparation, species conservation and farmer incentives. Cooperative societies will facilitate better marketing of silk products, protecting farmers from distress sale and ensuring sustainable growth, he said.
In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the cabinet approved the Odisha Pharma and Medical Device Policy 2025 which will pave the way for establishment of the Odisha Pharma Park and Odisha MedTech Park. The Odisha Pharma Development Cell will function as the nodal agency. IPICOL and IDCO will handle infrastructure development to attract investments in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.
The cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Odisha Fisheries Service cadre to accelerate fish production and scheme implementation under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department. Under the proposal, the additional director of fisheries posts have been increased from two to four, joint director from three to 19 and deputy director from 18 to 119. The proposal to create 195 new posts of block fisheries officers/assistant fisheries directors (Group-A) has also been approved.
The Higher Education department’s proposal for a uniform reservation policy for teacher appointments in all state government universities has also got the cabinet nod. Each university will be treated as a single unit for reservations in professor, associate professor and assistant professor posts as against the existing department-based system.