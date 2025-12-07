Odisha Cabinet approves schemes for silk, handloom sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday approved six proposals including Mukhyamantri Bayan Shilpa Bikas Yojana (MBSBY) and Mukhyamantri Resham Bikas Yojana (MRBY).

Announcing the cabinet decisions in the Assembly on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said under MBSBY, the government will allocate Rs 490 crore over five years for attracting investments, empowering local industries and expanding employment opportunities in the textile and handloom sector. Aligned with the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textile Policy 2022 and the Industrial Policy Resolution 2015, it will provide incentives to new textile manufacturing units, aiming to position Odisha as an emerging hub for the weaving industry, he said.

Under the silk development scheme, the government has made a provision of Rs 274 crore, which will be spent over the next five years for strengthening the state’s sericulture industry through improved infrastructure and skill-building initiatives.

The government will support ethical silk production by focusing on silkworm seed preparation, species conservation and farmer incentives. Cooperative societies will facilitate better marketing of silk products, protecting farmers from distress sale and ensuring sustainable growth, he said.