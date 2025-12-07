Odisha CM Majhi to lay foundation for Ghatagaon Tarini temple’s development today

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lay foundation stone for the peripheral development works of Maa Tarini temple complex at Ghatagaon during his visit to Keonjhar on Sunday. The projects would be undertaken at an estimated cost of over Rs 312 crore.

The temple complex development will span an area of around 60 acre. Facilities like a Jatri Niwas with 216 beds, Prasad Sevan hall with a capacity to accommodate 500 persons, coconut godowns, pilgrim centre, interpretation centre, food plaza and watch tower are being planned under the direct supervision and guidance of the chief minister.

According to the CMO, several other facilities for devotees and pilgrims have also been planned. These include parking facility, queue management system, drinking water, electrical and illumination work, landscaping, drainage, construction of boundary wall, waste management and light and sound system.

As ponds are an integral component of Hindu religious practice, development of large and small waterbodies has been included in the plan. A 12-metre-wide road will also connect the NH with Harichandanpur. This apart, internal roads connecting the temple will be improved to regulate traffic, the CMO said.