Odisha Information Commission reduces appeals and plaints from 22K to 14K

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Information Commission has significantly reduced pendency of appeals and complaints from 22,611 to 14,000 in the last seven months.

Case pendency had risen substantially due to limited hearing during the Covid-19 pandemic and later as the panel functioned with only two information commissioners. After the new government was formed, four additional information commissioners, including state chief information commissioner were appointed in April 2025, which expedited the case disposal process.

Chief information commissioner Manoj Parida said the commission is holding hearings throughout the week to expedite the disposal of pending cases. A special drive has been undertaken to adjudicate all pending cases and frequent adjournments are discouraged. Priority is given to individual information seekers rather than those who had filed multiple cases on the same subject. The number of adjudication via video-conferencing has increased too. The commission is reviewing its disposal rate every week, he added.