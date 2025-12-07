Public liability insurance in offing for visitors from this Dhanuyatra

BARGARH: The Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Committee has opted for a public liability (non-industrial) insurance cover for visitors and participants from the upcoming Dhanuyatra onwards, marking a significant step towards strengthening their safety framework during the 11-day festival. The open-air theatre is slated to be held from December 24 to January 3.

As per the insurance acknowledgement issued to the committee chairman and district collector Aditya Goyal, the policy will offer accidental death coverage of Rs 7.50 lakh per person, with a maximum liability of Rs 1.25 crore per incident within the notified festival area. The total liability during the 11-day event stands at Rs 5 crore.

The premium amount quoted for the policy is Rs 1,57,648 including GST. The insurance will cover only accidental death, and does not extend to permanent disability, partial disability, hospitalisation or medical expenses, the document clarified. Further, any accident occurring within a 24-hour span will be treated as a single event under the policy terms.

Officials said the decision aligns with the need for institutional safety mechanism, considering the geographical spread of the festival and the large crowd of people that throng Bargarh town during the event. The initiative is expected to add an additional layer of assurance to stakeholders, including visitors, performers and residents who participate in the festival.