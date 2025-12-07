SME department okays rollout of 55 new textbooks in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The core committee meeting of School and Mass Education department on syllabi and textbook development chaired by secretary N Thirumala Naik on Saturday approved 17 new textbooks for Class V and VIII as part of the government’s plan to overhaul the school curriculum for students of Classes I to XII.

Officials said with this move, Odisha becomes the first state to translate and contextualise 55 new NCERT textbooks developed under NEP for Class I to VIII students and for the newly-introduced Sishu Vatikas. The move is also in line with the preparation of the Odisha School Education Curriculum Framework 2025 introduced this year. CM Mohan Charan Majhi had unveiled the framework formally on Teacher’s Day on September 5. The department has also introduced textbooks in three new subjects of art education, physical education and well-being and vocational education to promote the holistic development of students.