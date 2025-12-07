XIM organises international conference on future-ready regenerative ecosystems

BHUBANESWAR: Regeneration requires a shift in intent from self-focused decisions to recognising interdependence and mutual benefit, aligning human purpose, institutional design and ecological principles to build future-ready ecosystems, said experts at an international conference here.

The five-day international conference on regenerative ecosystems (ICRE 2025) organised by Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar, in association with the AIESS Consortium of Institutions for Regenerativeness brought together global scholars, policymakers and industry leaders for advance regenerative thinking doing, living and sharing for flourishing socio-ecological futures.

“Regenerative ecosystems emerge from recognising that society and nature function through constant interaction across relationships, institutions and governance. When these elements act in isolation or follow short-term choices, ecosystems weaken, costs rise, inequalities grow and resources decline,” experts said.

The conference also featured a methodology workshop on systems thinking and transdisciplinary action.