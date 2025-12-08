Home delivery of locally-treated water can improve access to clean drinking water in Odisha: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Doorstep delivery of treated drinking water is one of the most cost-effective ways to achieve near-universal adoption of safe water and offers a practical and scalable alternative to piped supply that often remains unsafe, a new study has stated.

The study conducted across rural Odisha by three US-based researchers from University of Chicago and University of Warwick revealed 76 per cent of the surveyed households used groundwater for drinking, 34 per cent used piped water and less than one per cent reported using surface water or bottled water.

While many households recognise that their drinking water is unsafe and they try to treat it, such measures are often irregular. During the survey, 13 per cent of households reported using chlorine at least once, 19 per cent boiled water at least once and 39 per cent strained water. On average, households spent 32 minutes per day collecting drinking water, adding to both drudgery and lost labour time.

The research, carried out in partnership with Spring Health Water and covering nearly 60,000 households across 120 villages, showed that simple, localised water treatment combined with home delivery can dramatically expand access to clean drinking water in the state where contamination of groundwater, surface water and even piped supply is widespread.