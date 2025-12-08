Mob sets Bengali houses in Odisha's in Malkangiri on fire over woman’s ‘murder’

MALKANGIRI: Armed miscreants set houses and properties belonging to members of the Bengali community on fire in MV-26 under Mariwada panchayat limits on Sunday, following the murder of a 55-year-old woman.

According to sources, nearly 5,000 people, reportedly armed with traditional weapons including axes, bows and arrows, marched to MV-26 on Sunday afternoon, about 16 km from the district headquarters, and went house to house, torching structures, vehicles and belongings of the residents.

Around 100 Bengali families reside in MV-26. The exact number of houses destroyed by the miscreants is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil rushed to the village and reviewed the situation. Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have since been deployed in the area.

The headless body of the victim, Lake Podiami, a woman belonging to Koya tribe, of Rakhelguda village under Korukonda police limits, was discovered in the Poteru river on Thursday. The head of the victim is yet to be traced. Police have arrested one Subharanjan Mondal (45) of MV-26, who belongs to Bengali community, in connection with the case on Sunday, the SP said.