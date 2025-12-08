Odisha aims for 15 fully operational airports by 2047 to boost connectivity and aviation growth

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to develop 15 fully-operational airports by 2047 which would significantly elevate Odisha’s regional, domestic and international air linkages.

Odisha has 26 airports and airstrips, of which 12 are state-owned and only five civilian airports - Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Jeypore, Utkela and Rourkela are operational.

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at Bhubaneswar is the only international airport in the state, providing connectivity to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok. The state is awaiting approvals from the Union government for another international airport at Puri.

The high-power committee on aviation headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the progress of the upcoming airports and aviation infrastructure in the state and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination, timely project execution and proactive planning to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub.

The panel has also decided to formulate a policy to promote flight training organisations (FTOs) in the state, aimed at developing a strong talent pool for the aviation industry.

Reviewing the emerging opportunities in the aviation sector, the committee discussed measures to accelerate infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and create an enabling policy environment.

The operationalisation of the proposed aviation centre in Dhenkanal district was also reviewed. The centre will be developed as a key hub for flight training and capacity building. Discussions were also held to formulate a comprehensive state aviation policy to streamline regulatory processes, attract private investments and facilitate uniform growth across the sector.