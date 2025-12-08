Odisha lags in shifting rural post offices to panchayat buildings, only 15% completed

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly six months after the Odisha government and India Post jointly decided to relocate 573 rural branch post offices (BOs) to panchayat buildings to improve access to postal services in villages, the initiative has reported a sluggish progress with only 15 per cent of the target achieved so far.

Although in a consultative meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja in June this year, it was decided to shift the identified 573 BOs to panchayat buildings within two months on rent free basis, only 71 have been done by the end of November.

Officials attributed the delay to lack of adequate and usable space in many panchayat buildings. Several buildings selected during the initial feasibility survey were later found to be either not centrally located, too congested or unsuitable for accommodating postal operations.

Sources said the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&WD) department, in consultation with India Post, has now decided to include other government structures such as schools, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and similar establishments with additional rooms and significant public footfall for housing post offices in rural areas.

At the consultative meeting, chief postmaster general Nirmaljit Singh had stressed that relocation of post offices to gram panchayat buildings or other suitable government premises will substantially improve rural accessibility to postal and financial services. “It will also help improve visibility, enhance security and provide a more conducive working environment for both postal staff and the villagers,” he said.