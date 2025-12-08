Orissa HC orders Excise to decide on Khurda man’s plea to raise medicinal opium quota

CUTTACK: A 63-year-old opium-dependent man from Khurda has become the focus of an unusual legal battle after he approached the Orissa High Court seeking an increase in his monthly medicinal opium quota.

Ram Chandra Senapati, who says he has consumed opium for the last 46 years, first received a Medical Opium Card in 2002, allowing him a monthly quota of 10 grams based on the recommendation of the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Khurda. Over the years, various authorities enhanced his quota to 15 gm, then 22 gm and eventually to 40 gm per month as his dependence deepened.

Senapati recently sought a further increase, claiming his health was deteriorating and the existing allowance was insufficient to prevent withdrawal symptoms. Following his representations earlier this year, the Khurda collector asked the CDMO to conduct a medical review.

A district medical board was formed, and on June 5 examined Senapati and concluded that his current quota was not sufficient for his health condition. The board recommended increasing his monthly quota from 40 to 60 gm. The collector, acting on this medical opinion, forwarded the recommendation to the Excise commissioner, requesting issuance of a revised permit. However, with no decision forthcoming, Senapati moved the high court on September 15, arguing that the delay was worsening his condition.