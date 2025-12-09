71 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified in state: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has identified 71 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants since May after the Centre directed all states and Union territories to trace and deport illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday.
In a written reply to the House, the chief minister said as many as 2,109 Bangladeshi suspects have been checked by the special task force constituted in the state following the directive from the Union Home Ministry.
“Of them, 2,025 have been identified as Indians and released. The verification process of 13 suspects is underway. The remaining 71 have been identified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of whom 49 have been deported,” he informed.
Among the deported illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 24 were from Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD), 15 from Cuttack UPD, six from Berhampur, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput. While one Bangladeshi infiltrator each from Ganjam and Kandhamal has been booked and tried in court for obtaining Indian passports in their own name using fake documents, the deportation process of 20 Bangladeshi infiltrators identified from Jagatsinghpur district is underway.
Majhi further informed that a special task force has been constituted in all districts for identification, detention and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. The district security officers of all the districts have been directed to expedite the process of identification of infiltrators as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, on a regular basis.
So far, 12 state-level and 19 district-level infiltrator detention centres have been opened in various districts and the identified Bangladeshi infiltrators are being kept there till their deportation.
“Apart from the special task force, the intelligence bureau (IB) and the district units of the Special Branch are being used in the process of searching and identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The identification process is going on regularly in coordination with the Border Security Force, West Bengal Intelligence Bureau, Central intelligence agencies and Union Home Ministry,” the CM added.
Over 9,500 posts of doctors vacant in state: Minister
Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday informed the Assembly that out of the 15,774 approved posts of doctors in the state, 9,503 are lying vacant. In a written reply to a question from Ganeswar Behera (BJD), the minister said 6,271 doctors are working in different hospitals of the state.
Of them, 5,003 are regular while 1,135 have been appointed on contractual basis. Besides, the state has 19 ad-hoc doctors while 110 doctors have been appointed under the district mineral foundation (DMF) and four under corpus fund. The state government has requested OPSC to fill up as many as 5,248 vacant posts at the earliest, he added.