71 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified in state: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has identified 71 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants since May after the Centre directed all states and Union territories to trace and deport illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to the House, the chief minister said as many as 2,109 Bangladeshi suspects have been checked by the special task force constituted in the state following the directive from the Union Home Ministry.

“Of them, 2,025 have been identified as Indians and released. The verification process of 13 suspects is underway. The remaining 71 have been identified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of whom 49 have been deported,” he informed.

Among the deported illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 24 were from Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD), 15 from Cuttack UPD, six from Berhampur, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput. While one Bangladeshi infiltrator each from Ganjam and Kandhamal has been booked and tried in court for obtaining Indian passports in their own name using fake documents, the deportation process of 20 Bangladeshi infiltrators identified from Jagatsinghpur district is underway.