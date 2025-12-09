CM Mohan Charan slams LoP for ‘empty vessel’ jibe, questions his absence from Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday hit out at leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik for not attending the ongoing winter session of the Assembly and participating in any discussion in the House.

Majhi made the remark in response to Naveen’s jibe at the BJP government describing it as an “empty vessel” during his reply to the debate on Appropriation Bill to the supplementary budget. The Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill for the additional supplementary budget amounting to Rs 17,440 crore through voice vote.

The chief minister said Naveen is the leader of Opposition but has found no time to spare for the Assembly. “The House has been in session for nine days. How many days has the LoP attended? How much time has he spent and how many debates has he participated to hold the government accountable?” Majhi asked.

The chief minister further said, “It would have been a different issue if the LoP has some health problems. But, if he could visit Nuapada for campaigning during the recent bypoll, how can he stay away from the Assembly when it is in session.”

Majhi said, postings on social media won’t bring development. In a parliamentary democracy all members have got the right to participate and criticise the government, but they also need to attend the Assembly sessions.