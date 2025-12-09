College student stabbed by classmate over ‘love affair’ in Odisha

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Baba Balia College at Baiganbadia under Kuliana police limits in Mayurbhanj district after a student stabbed his classmate with a knife allegedly over a love triangle on Monday.
The victim, Prahalad Bindhani (17) of Tilagadia, sustained grievous injuries to his stomach and is stated to be serious. He is a Plus II second-year student in the Commerce department. Police have detained the accused, Akshay Biswal (17) of Damodarpur village under Baripada Sadar police limits. Biswal is a Plus II second-year Arts student.
Sources said the incident took place at around 12:40 pm. Biswal and Bindhani were reportedly in love with a girl who was also their classmate. After the classes got over on the day, Biswal had an argument with the girl and allegedly hurled expletives at her for ignoring him. Bindhani, who was also present at the spot, protested and came out in support of the girl.
In a fit of rage, Biswal reportedly took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Bindhani in the stomach. Bindhani suffered a deep wound and was rescued by other students who reached the spot on hearing his screams. The injured student was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Baripada by the college staff in an ambulance. He was later shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after his condition worsened.
As the news spread, locals reached the spot and held the college authorities responsible for the incident. They also locked the main entrance of the college for several hours in protest. On being informed, police rushed to the college to take stock of the situation. After discussions, the irate locals called off the protest.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Baripada Sadar Pravat Mallick said preliminary investigation revealed that the attack stemmed from a love dispute. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, an attempt to murder case has been registered in Kuliana police station.
Police have detained the accused student and are questioning him to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.