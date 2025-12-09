College student stabbed by classmate over ‘love affair’ in Odisha

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Baba Balia College at Baiganbadia under Kuliana police limits in Mayurbhanj district after a student stabbed his classmate with a knife allegedly over a love triangle on Monday.

The victim, Prahalad Bindhani (17) of Tilagadia, sustained grievous injuries to his stomach and is stated to be serious. He is a Plus II second-year student in the Commerce department. Police have detained the accused, Akshay Biswal (17) of Damodarpur village under Baripada Sadar police limits. Biswal is a Plus II second-year Arts student.

Sources said the incident took place at around 12:40 pm. Biswal and Bindhani were reportedly in love with a girl who was also their classmate. After the classes got over on the day, Biswal had an argument with the girl and allegedly hurled expletives at her for ignoring him. Bindhani, who was also present at the spot, protested and came out in support of the girl.