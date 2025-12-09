Completion target of second phase of Odisha's SAMALEI project pushed to June next year

SAMBALPUR: The completion target of the second phase of SAMALEI project around Maa Samaleswari temple has been pushed to June next year after land-related issues delayed progress against the earlier deadline of March 2026.

The second phase of the temple redevelopment plan being executed at a cost of Rs 83 crore is currently underway near the 16th century shrine with a series of tourism and pilgrim-friendly amenities being constructed to enhance the experience of devotees and visitors.

Officials of the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), the executing agency, confirmed that the deadline has been revised due to challenges in site allotment for certain components including the proposed open-air theatre. Last week, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar reviewed the situation during his visit to the project site and assessed the status of ongoing works.

President of Samaleswari temple trust board Sanjay Baboo said, “All previous hurdles including land adjustments have been resolved and work has gained momentum. There were also some revisions in the previous plan, such as expanding the Yatri Niwas into a two-storey facility to accommodate the increasing number of devotees. We are hopeful of completing the project within the revised timeline,” he added.