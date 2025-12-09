Completion target of second phase of Odisha's SAMALEI project pushed to June next year

SAMBALPUR: The completion target of the second phase of SAMALEI project around Maa Samaleswari temple has been pushed to June next year after land-related issues delayed progress against the earlier deadline of March 2026.
The second phase of the temple redevelopment plan being executed at a cost of Rs 83 crore is currently underway near the 16th century shrine with a series of tourism and pilgrim-friendly amenities being constructed to enhance the experience of devotees and visitors.
Officials of the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), the executing agency, confirmed that the deadline has been revised due to challenges in site allotment for certain components including the proposed open-air theatre. Last week, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar reviewed the situation during his visit to the project site and assessed the status of ongoing works.
President of Samaleswari temple trust board Sanjay Baboo said, “All previous hurdles including land adjustments have been resolved and work has gained momentum. There were also some revisions in the previous plan, such as expanding the Yatri Niwas into a two-storey facility to accommodate the increasing number of devotees. We are hopeful of completing the project within the revised timeline,” he added.
As part of the second phase, a boating zone on a nine-acre pond near Cheruapada is being developed to offer visitors a recreational water ride experience near the temple premises. On the opposite side, a musical fountain is being constructed as a prime evening attraction. Work is also underway on an internal plaza, pathways, food court and children’s park, designed to create leisure spaces and a distinct evening ambience around the temple.
Land has already been identified for the open-air theatre (amphitheatre) which will host cultural events and performances linked to temple festivals. A major infrastructure addition is the nearly completed 200-bed Yatri Niwas, which is expected to significantly improve lodging availability for long-distance devotees and tourists.
The first phase of the SAMALEI project, inaugurated in January 2024, delivered a comprehensive transformation around the temple, including the construction of a new barricade, podium, cloakroom, vendor zone, information centre, Tirtha Yatra facilitation centre, temple pool, bhoga mandap, heritage corridor, Khondalite stone pathways, pavilion, deck spaces and large parking area.
Spread across nearly 40 acre, the SAMALEI Development Project is being executed with Rs 250 crore allocated in the first phase and Rs 83 crore in the ongoing second phase.