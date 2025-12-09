Four months after inauguration, Barabati food court remains closed, vendors frustrated

CUTTACK: Disgruntlement is brewing among vendors scheduled to be provided shops in the Barabati food court as the facility is yet to become operational even after four months of its inauguration.

The food court was inaugurated by H&UD minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on August 31. As per sources, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation had planned to set up the facility in view of the popularity of Killa Maidan in front of Barabati Stadium where several makeshift food outlets have been doing business for many years. The move was also aimed at providing permanent stalls to local food vendors.

Accordingly, a construction company was assigned the work in 2023 with an estimated cost of about Rs 8.5 crore. The facility was completed in 2024 but neither was it made operational nor shops allotted to vendors. After its inauguration in August, vendors were hopeful of receiving allotment. However, four months have passed but no further step has been taken in this regard, leaving vendors peeved.

Mayor Subhash Singh said tender has already been floated for fencing the food court with an iron gate. “Steps are being taken for electrification and supply of water at the facility,” he added.