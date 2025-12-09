Journalist on way to cover event dies in mishap in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Rairakhol correspondent of Odia news channel OTV Ramakant Mahananda died in a road mishap near Naktideul here on Monday.

Police sources said Ramakant (46) was on way to Naktideul to cover a grievance-related programme of the Sambalpur collector when his motorcycle collided with a culvert.

The journalist suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital by locals. He was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. However, he succumbed during treatment.

The media fraternity of the region mourned Ramakant’s death, calling him a ‘sincere’ and ‘committed’ journalist. Beyond journalism, he was admired for his warm personality and interest in literature, which reflected in his work and interactions within the community.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also mourned the premature loss of the journalist. In a post on ‘X’, he described Ramakant as a ‘skilled, courageous, and dedicated journalist’ and said his contribution to the field would be remembered forever. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.

Terming Ramakant’s death as an irreparable loss to Rairakhol region, former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari said his contribution to journalism would remain an inspiration for youths.