MV-26 under curfew, internet shut as violence continues in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri district was on the boil for the second consecutive day as mobs in thousands continued their rampage in MV-26, torching more houses of and forcing the inhabitants to flee the village.

With the situation going out of control despite heightened security arrangements, the district administration clamped a curfew in MV-26 area, while internet services were suspended across the district for 24 hours from 6 pm on Monday.

The unrest had been sparked by the alleged murder of a woman, Lake Podami from Koya tribe, whose headless body was discovered in the Potteru river on Thursday last. The tribal villagers, accusing the Bengali residents of being involved in the murder, launched an organised attack on MV-26 settlement area on Sunday even though police have arrested one Subharanjan Mondal in the connection.

The mobs armed with bows and arrows, axes and spears have wreaked havoc in the village, reportedly burning down scores of houses and damaging property while officials have remained tight-lipped on the extent of damage.

According to officials, hundreds of people shouting pro-Adivasi slogans entered MV-26 again on Monday afternoon and targeted multiple homes and properties. The attacks reportedly took place even in the presence of police. Panic-stricken families fled the village, fearing further violence.