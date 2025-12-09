Odisha: Over 20K anganwadi centres to function from own buildings soon

BHUBANESWAR : After a long wait over fund constraints, administrative delays and land unavailability, over 20,000 anganwadi centres (AWCs) functioning from different premises in Odisha will soon operate from their own buildings.

The state government has decided to take up the construction of buildings for the remaining AWCs in a mission mode approach to ensure supplementary nutrition, health check-ups and early childhood education for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Of the 74,224 AWCs in the state, 54,074 are now functioning from their own buildings but 20,150 centres lack their own infrastructure. While 4,574 centres are operating from school premises, 10,469 from community centres and 3,890 from rented accommodations, buildings for 7,389 AWCs are under construction.

Although the state government had initially set the deadline to complete the construction of all anganwadi buildings by 2019, sources said, issues related to availability of land for the buildings, adequate funds for construction and administrative lethargy led to the inordinate delay.

Earlier, the unit cost for an anganwadi building was fixed at Rs 5.5 lakh, which was later revised to Rs 7 lakh and then to Rs 12 lakh. With rising construction costs and the need for faster project delivery, the state government has now increased the cost to Rs 15 lakh per unit.