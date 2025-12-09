Over Rs 3.39 crore spent in repair of quarters after change of governemnt

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday that the BJP government, which came to power in the state 17 months back, has spent over Rs 3.39 crore in repair of ministers’ quarters.

In a written reply to a question from Bhograi MLA Goutam Buddha Das, Majhi said of these, over Rs 73.58 lakh was spent in repair of two quarters of the chief minister, while over Rs 50.10 lakh was spent for the renovation of quarter B-I in Unit-II area of the city, over Rs 23.47 lakh was spent on repair of another quarter VIII, D/S-1 allotted to chief minister in Unit-V area, he added.

The chief minister said that over Rs 28.21 lakh has been spent for repair of a quarter allotted to deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo in Unit-VI area of the city.

Similarly, over Rs 25.74 lakh and Rs 25.72 lakh were spent for renovation two quarters allotted to Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj respectively, in Unit-VI area of the city.

Majhi further stated that over Rs 20.93 crore was utilised for renovation of quarter allotted to Law and Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in Unit-VI area of the city, while over Rs 19.6 lakh was spent for repairing the quarter provided to Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain in Unit-VI area of the city.

Besides, more than Rs 18.9 lakh and over Rs 18.8 lakh have been spent for renovation of quarters for Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik and Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling in Unit-VI and Unit-I areas of the city respectively.

The lowest amount of over Rs 5.11 lakh was spent for the renovation of the quarter allotted to School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond in Unit-VI area, he added.