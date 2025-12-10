Centuries-old Kujang tehsil building cries for conservation

JAGATSINGHPUR: Once a symbol of local heritage, the centuries-old Kujang tehsil office building now stands on the verge of collapse due to years of neglect, despite a prior administrative decision to convert it into a museum.

The structure originally served as the royal administrative chamber (Khas Mahal) of the erstwhile Kujang state for nearly 300 years. During British rule, it reportedly functioned as the office of a Zamindar from Bardhaman (in present-day West Bengal), who acquired the estate through an auction under the Sunset Law after the great famine of 1866.

Post-independence, the building was taken over by the Revenue department and continued functioning as the Kujang tehsil office for more than seven decades. After the office was shifted to a new building in 2021, a local organisation ‘Priyabandhu’ submitted a memorandum to then collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, seeking preservation of the royal structure and its artefacts including swords, shoes, palm-leaf manuscripts, chairs and naval equipment.