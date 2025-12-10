Farmers block NH with paddy bags in Bargarh to protest procurement, token delay

BARGARH: Traffic on NH-53 came to a grinding halt on Tuesday after farmers of Godbhaga area in Bargarh district spread paddy bags on the highway to protest delay in receiving tokens and slow pace of procurement.

The demonstration began at around 11 am after talks between farmer leaders and the district administration failed, prompting the cultivators to unload their produce on the highway and block the road with paddy-laden tractors.

The agitating farmers alleged that mandis are not functioning and lack of tokens had left them stranded. They claimed the paddy purchase has been paralysed for nearly a week despite procurement officially commencing on November 28. “We have not received tokens. Our paddy is lying in the open. We have no assurance when procurement will actually begin,” said the farmers.

The blockade triggered massive traffic congestion, with vehicles lined up for nearly seven km on both the Bargarh and Sambalpur sides starting from the square near Godbhaga mandi. As police tried to clear the stretch, the farmers refused to disperse leading to a tense standoff.

As the protest intensified, Bargarh sub-collector Prasanna Kumar Pandey and chief civil supplies officer Bibhu Prasanna Acharya reached the spot and held discussions with the agitators. Eventually, the farmers withdrew the protest after nearly four hours.