Jharsuguda police seek IT probe into businessman’s income after Rs 37 lakh robbery recovery

BHUBANESWAR: Jharsuguda police have requested the Income Tax department to verify the source of income of a businessman who had earlier lodged a complaint of robbery from his house.

Police had registered a case on receiving a complaint from Mukesh Kumar Buchwani, a grocery items wholesaler, alleging four armed miscreants had broke into his house at Vinayak Puram Lane in Jharsuguda on November 19 and robbed of 8 kg gold and silver ornaments along with cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh to Rs 14 lakh by brandishing a gun.

However, Buchwani again visited Jharsuguda police station a day later and submitted an affidavit mentioning that an additional Rs 26 lakh cash and another 8 kg silver ornaments were also stolen by the armed miscreants.

Buchwani said that due to his ill-health, he was not able to initially check the total amount of cash and jewellery stolen from his house. “Initially, the complainant had not mentioned the details about all the properties stolen from his house and later shared the details through an affidavit,” said Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy.

To verify the complainant’s source of income and take further follow-up action, a letter was sent to the Income Tax department earlier this month, he added. Police later arrested eight anti-socials and detained two juveniles in connection with the robbery and seized Rs 37 lakh cash and silver/gold ornaments from them.